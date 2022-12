EVENING: Clear. Very Cold with Temps Falling into the 20s. Sunset 4:31 OVERNIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy. Very Cold with Lows 20-23. Sunrise 6:47

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Chilly with Highs 42-46. Winds V/SE 5-10

THU NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 28-32 with Temps Rising thru the 30s Overnight.

FRIDAY: Clouds Thickening. Very Windy & Mild with Highs 51-56. Winds S 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart