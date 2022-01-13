Colder with Snow for Some over the Weekend

EVENING: Mainly Clear. Not too Cold with Temps Falling into the 30s. Sunset 4:52
OVERNIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lows 28-30. Sunrise 7:05
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Highs 41-45. Winds NE 5
FRI NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Snow Developing (More West of US 41 – Possibly Mixed with Rain). Not too Cold with Lows 31-34.
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Snow (More West of US 41 where Minor Accumulations are Possible, Especially West of US 45 in Illinois) Ending by Afternoon. Breezy & Cold with Highs 34-36. Winds NE 10-20
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart