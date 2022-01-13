Colder with Snow for Some over the Weekend

EVENING:  Mainly Clear.  Not too Cold with Temps Falling into the 30s.  Sunset 4:52
OVERNIGHT:  Increasing Clouds.  Lows 28-30.  Sunrise 7:05
FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy.  Highs 41-45.  Winds NE 5
FRI NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Snow Developing (More West of US 41 – Possibly Mixed with Rain).  Not too Cold with Lows 31-34.
SATURDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Snow (More West of US 41 where Minor Accumulations are Possible, Especially West of US 45 in Illinois) Ending by Afternoon.  Breezy & Cold with Highs 34-36.  Winds NE 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

