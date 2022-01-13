Colder with Snow for Some over the Weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - The blood supply shortage that has impacted the nation is now impacting parts of the Tristate, including Deaconess Health. To put the shortage in perspective, health officials ideally want to have a blood supply of 5 to 7 days on hand. Currently, the supply is only one day, and the fear is that we may be one traumatic event away from conditions going from bad to worse.

Doctor Brennan Fitzpatrick, Chief Medical Officer at the Women's Hospital, explains, "We have a trauma center, we have a women's hospital, which is a perinatal center. We have a number of patients that certainly are at risk for significant bleeding issues, and having blood products on-hand can really reduce the risk of significant complications and poor outcomes."