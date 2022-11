EVENING: Clearing. Very Cold with Temps Falling into the 20s. Sunset 4:36

OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Frigid with Lows 17-21. Sunrise 6:35

SATURDAY: Sunshine with Some Clouds Moving in from the Northwest Late. Windy & Chilly with Highs 38-44 (East to West…41-42 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/W 15-25

SAT NIGHT: Clearing. Frigid with Lows 16-20.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Cold with Highs 34-39. Winds NW/S 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart