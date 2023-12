FRIDAY NIGHT: Areas of mist and drizzle early. Mostly cloudy and cool. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds early giving way to mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 40s. West-southwest winds 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows 30-35. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Increasing clouds, with isolated flurries possible along and north of Interstate 64. Highs in the low 40s. Breezy west-northwest winds 5-15 mph.