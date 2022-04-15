EVENING: Cloudy with Showers/Few T’Showers. Temps in the 50s. Sunset 7:26

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Showers Ending. Lows 41-49 (Northwest to Southeast…48-49 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:13

SATURDAY: Some Clearing. Breezy & Cool with Highs 57-65 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 62 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNW 10-20

SAT NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Cold with Scattered Frost After Midnight. Lows 34-37.

EASTER SUNDAY: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers Moving in Mainly Late West of US 41. Cool with Highs 56-60. Winds ENE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart