EVENING:  Cloudy with Showers/Few T’Showers.  Temps in the 50s.  Sunset 7:26
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers Ending.  Lows 41-49 (Northwest to Southeast…48-49 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:13
SATURDAY:  Some Clearing.  Breezy & Cool with Highs 57-65 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 62 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NNW 10-20
SAT NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Cold with Scattered Frost After Midnight.  Lows 34-37.
EASTER SUNDAY:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers Moving in Mainly Late West of US 41.  Cool with Highs 56-60.  Winds ENE 5-15

