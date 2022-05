SUNDAY: The rain ends, but clouds stick around. High temperatures range from the mid 60s north and west of Evansville, to right around 70 degrees across western Kentucky. North winds 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Gradual clearing overnight. Cooler with lows around 50 degrees. Northeast winds 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Warmer, but still below average with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, not as cool. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.