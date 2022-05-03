EVENING:  Clouds Increasing with Winds Diminishing.  Temps Falling into & thru the 60s.  Sunset 7:43
OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing.  Lows 48-54 (51-53 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 5:50
WEDNESDAY:  Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun After Noon (More Across Western Kentucky).  Cool with Highs 67-74 (North to South…68-69 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NW/NE 5-10
WED NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing.  Lows 52-55.
THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms Developing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Late – Highest Chance West-Southwest of Evansville).  Highs 70-82 (North to South…73-76 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NE/S 5-15

