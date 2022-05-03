EVENING: Clouds Increasing with Winds Diminishing. Temps Falling into & thru the 60s. Sunset 7:43

OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Lows 48-54 (51-53 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:50

WEDNESDAY: Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun After Noon (More Across Western Kentucky). Cool with Highs 67-74 (North to South…68-69 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NW/NE 5-10

WED NIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Lows 52-55.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms Developing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Late – Highest Chance West-Southwest of Evansville). Highs 70-82 (North to South…73-76 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NE/S 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart