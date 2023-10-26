TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Warm with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Morning showers diminish, then partial clearing into the afternoon. A few showers are possible during the day, but most will stay dry. Warm and windy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Southwest winds 15-25 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Rain ends briefly before increasing after 6pm. Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.