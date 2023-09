EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Mild with Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 7:11

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 61-66. Sunrise 6:26

FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Sprinkles Possible. Mild with Highs 73-80 (Northeast to South…78-80 in the Evansville Metro). Winds N 5-15

FRI NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 59-64.

SATURDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Sprinkles Possible. Mild with Highs 76-83 (Northeast to Southwest…79-83 in the Evansville Metro). Winds N 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart