EVENING:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers Diminishing.  Temps Falling thru the 70s.  Sunset 8:16

OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Spotty Showers Across Western Kentucky.  Lows 60-65.  Sunrise 5:28

THURSDAY:  Clouds Increasing from East to West with a Few Showers/T’Showers (Best Chance Southeast of Evansville).  Breezy & Mild with Highs 73-88 (East to West…78-81 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NE 10-20

THU NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with a Few Showers.  Lows 59-64.

FRIDAY:  Gradual Clearing from West to East with a Few Showers/T’Showers.  Highs 76-85 (East to West…81-83 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NNW 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart