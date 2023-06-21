EVENING: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers Diminishing. Temps Falling thru the 70s. Sunset 8:16

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds with Spotty Showers Across Western Kentucky. Lows 60-65. Sunrise 5:28

THURSDAY: Clouds Increasing from East to West with a Few Showers/T’Showers (Best Chance Southeast of Evansville). Breezy & Mild with Highs 73-88 (East to West…78-81 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NE 10-20

THU NIGHT: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers. Lows 59-64.

FRIDAY: Gradual Clearing from West to East with a Few Showers/T’Showers. Highs 76-85 (East to West…81-83 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNW 5-10

