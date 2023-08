OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Cool with Lows of 59-62. Sunrise 6:06

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Pleasant with Highs 81-86. Winds N 5-10

WED NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Cool with Lows of 60-62.

THURSDAY: Sunshine with Some Clouds After Noon along with a Few Spotty Showers Moving in from the North. Breezy with Highs 84-88. Winds SW/W 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart