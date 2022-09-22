EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Cool with Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 6:47
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Cool with Lows 45-48.  Sunrise 6:39
FRIDAY:  Clouds Increasing.  Pleasant with Highs 67-75 (Northwest to South…72-73 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NE 5-10
FRI NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers Mainly After Midnight (Best Chance North).  Lows 53-58.
SATURDAY:  Gradual Clearing with Spotty Showers in the Morning.  Breezy with Highs 74-82 (East to West…79-81 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart