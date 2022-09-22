EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Cool with Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 6:47

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Cool with Lows 45-48. Sunrise 6:39

FRIDAY: Clouds Increasing. Pleasant with Highs 67-75 (Northwest to South…72-73 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NE 5-10

FRI NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers Mainly After Midnight (Best Chance North). Lows 53-58.

SATURDAY: Gradual Clearing with Spotty Showers in the Morning. Breezy with Highs 74-82 (East to West…79-81 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart