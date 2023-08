SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and comfortable with lows in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southwest winds 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear and warm. Lows in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Hot and very humid. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings as high as 105-110+.