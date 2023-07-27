Excessive Heat WARNING for Southeast Illinois & for Gibson-Pike-Posey-Vanderburgh-Warrick Counties in Indiana thru Friday…Heat ADVISORY for the Remainder of the Tri-State thru Saturday…Ozone Alert for Southwest Indiana Friday​

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy with a Few Showers/Storms Possible East-Northeast of Evansville.  Very Warm with Temps Falling thru the 80s.  Sunset 8:04

OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Very Warm Lows of 73-80 (77-78 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 5:50

FRIDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Breezy, Extremely Hot, & Humid with Highs 97-104 (East to West…101-102 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 105-115).  Winds SW 10-20

FRI NIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Very Warm with Lows 71-80 (72-76 in the Evansville Metro).

SATURDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with a Few Showers/Storms Developing Later in the Afternoon (Isolated Severe Storm Possible – Best Chance East-Northeast of Evansville).  Breezy, Very Hot, & Very Humid with Highs 93-101 (96-97 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 105-110).  Winds SW/W 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart