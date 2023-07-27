Excessive Heat WARNING for Southeast Illinois & for Gibson-Pike-Posey-Vanderburgh-Warrick Counties in Indiana thru Friday…Heat ADVISORY for the Remainder of the Tri-State thru Saturday…Ozone Alert for Southwest Indiana Friday​​

EVENING: Partly Cloudy with a Few Showers/Storms Possible East-Northeast of Evansville. Very Warm with Temps Falling thru the 80s. Sunset 8:04

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Very Warm Lows of 73-80 (77-78 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:50

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy, Extremely Hot, & Humid with Highs 97-104 (East to West…101-102 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 105-115). Winds SW 10-20

FRI NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Very Warm with Lows 71-80 (72-76 in the Evansville Metro).

SATURDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with a Few Showers/Storms Developing Later in the Afternoon (Isolated Severe Storm Possible – Best Chance East-Northeast of Evansville). Breezy, Very Hot, & Very Humid with Highs 93-101 (96-97 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 105-110). Winds SW/W 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart