EVENING:  Some Clearing (More Southwest of Evansville).  Temps Falling thru the 30s.  Sunset 5:00

OVERNIGHT:  Clearing from Southwest to Northeast.  Lows 23-25.  Sunrise 7:02

SATURDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Highs 44-48.  Winds E 5-10

SAT NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Light Rain Moving in from the West After 9pm & Increasing After Midnight when the Rain will Mix With/Change to Wet Snow Mainly North of the Ohio River before Diminishing Around Sunrise (Coating Possible Mainly on Grass – Best Chance North of I-64 & Especially NE of Evansville).  Not too Cold with Lows 30-37 (North to Southeast…32-35 in the Evansville Metro).

SUNDAY:  Cloudy with Spotty Light Rain.  Highs 40-51 (North to South…42-46 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds N 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart