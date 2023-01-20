EVENING: Some Clearing (More Southwest of Evansville). Temps Falling thru the 30s. Sunset 5:00

OVERNIGHT: Clearing from Southwest to Northeast. Lows 23-25. Sunrise 7:02

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs 44-48. Winds E 5-10

SAT NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Light Rain Moving in from the West After 9pm & Increasing After Midnight when the Rain will Mix With/Change to Wet Snow Mainly North of the Ohio River before Diminishing Around Sunrise (Coating Possible Mainly on Grass – Best Chance North of I-64 & Especially NE of Evansville). Not too Cold with Lows 30-37 (North to Southeast…32-35 in the Evansville Metro).

SUNDAY: Cloudy with Spotty Light Rain. Highs 40-51 (North to South…42-46 in the Evansville Metro). Winds N 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart