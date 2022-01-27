Deep Freeze Returns with a Few Flurries

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Flurries/Few Snow Showers (Dusting Possible). Temps Falling thru the 30s. Sunset 5:08
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Flurries. Lows 22-28 (North to South…24-25 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:58
FRIDAY: Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun Later in the Afternoon. Windy & Very Cold with Scattered Flurries Ending. Highs 28-33. Winds NW/N 15-25
FRI NIGHT: Clearing & Very Cold. Lows 10-14.
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny & Very Cold. Highs 29-33. Winds V 5-10
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart