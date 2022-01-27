Deep Freeze Returns with a Few Flurries

EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Flurries/Few Snow Showers (Dusting Possible).  Temps Falling thru the 30s.  Sunset 5:08
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Flurries.  Lows 22-28 (North to South…24-25 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:58
FRIDAY:  Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun Later in the Afternoon.  Windy & Very Cold with Scattered Flurries Ending.  Highs 28-33.  Winds NW/N 15-25
FRI NIGHT:  Clearing & Very Cold.  Lows 10-14.
SATURDAY:  Mostly Sunny & Very Cold.  Highs 29-33.  Winds V 5-10

