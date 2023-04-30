EVENING:  Variable Clouds with Spotty Showers.  Windy & Chilly with Temps Falling into the 40s.  Sunset 7:40

OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds.  Windy & Chilly with Lows 39-44.  Sunrise 5:54

MONDAY:  More Clouds than Sun (Mostly Cloudy Northeast with a Few Showers/More Sun Southwest).  Very Windy & Chilly with Highs 55-64 (Northeast to Southwest…60-63 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W 20-30

MON NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Breezy & Chilly with Lows 43-44.

TUESDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds (More Clouds Northeast/More Sun Southwest).  Windy & Cool with Highs 58-64 (Northeast to Southwest…62-63 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W/NW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart