EVENING: Variable Clouds with Spotty Showers. Windy & Chilly with Temps Falling into the 40s. Sunset 7:40

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds. Windy & Chilly with Lows 39-44. Sunrise 5:54

MONDAY: More Clouds than Sun (Mostly Cloudy Northeast with a Few Showers/More Sun Southwest). Very Windy & Chilly with Highs 55-64 (Northeast to Southwest…60-63 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W 20-30

MON NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Breezy & Chilly with Lows 43-44.

TUESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds (More Clouds Northeast/More Sun Southwest). Windy & Cool with Highs 58-64 (Northeast to Southwest…62-63 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W/NW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart