OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Storms Diminishing. Warm with Lows 66-72 (70-72 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:54

TUESDAY: Some Clearing with a Few T’Showers Mainly in the Morning. Hot & Very Humid with Highs 86-92 (Northeast to Southwest…91-92 in the Evansville Metro). Winds V 5-15

TUE NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Warm with Lows 72-76.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy, Hot, & Very Humid with Highs 90-95. Winds SSW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart