EVENING: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Mainly Along & South of the Ohio River. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 7:51

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers Mainly Along & South of the Ohio River. Warm with Lows 67-72. Sunrise 6:01

WEDNESDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing Mainly Along & South of the Ohio River, then Diminishing from North to South After Noon. Humid with Highs 80-85. Winds NW 5-10

WED NIGHT: Clearing. Lows 66-72 (Northwest to Southeast…66-68 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs 84-87. Winds NNW 5-15

