EVENING:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Mainly Along & South of the Ohio River.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 7:51
OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers Mainly Along & South of the Ohio River.  Warm with Lows 67-72.  Sunrise 6:01
WEDNESDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing Mainly Along & South of the Ohio River, then Diminishing from North to South After Noon.  Humid with Highs 80-85.  Winds NW 5-10
WED NIGHT:  Clearing.  Lows 66-72 (Northwest to Southeast…66-68 in the Evansville Metro).
THURSDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Highs 84-87.  Winds NNW 5-15

