EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Storms Diminishing.  Temps in the 70s.  Sunset 8:03
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms South Ending.  Lows 66-71.  Sunrise 5:51
FRIDAY:  Some Clearing with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing Mainly Along & South of the Western Kentucky Parkway.  Highs 81-84.  Winds NNW 5-10
FRI NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 61-67 (Northeast to Southwest…Around 64 in the Evansville Metro).
SATURDAY:  More Clouds than Sun.  Highs 82-84.  Winds E 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart