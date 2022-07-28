EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Storms Diminishing. Temps in the 70s. Sunset 8:03

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms South Ending. Lows 66-71. Sunrise 5:51

FRIDAY: Some Clearing with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing Mainly Along & South of the Western Kentucky Parkway. Highs 81-84. Winds NNW 5-10

FRI NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 61-67 (Northeast to Southwest…Around 64 in the Evansville Metro).

SATURDAY: More Clouds than Sun. Highs 82-84. Winds E 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart