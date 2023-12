SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds remain, with partial clearing possible, especially west of Evansville. Lows 30-35.

SUNDAY: Clouds early give way to a mix of sun and clouds late. Chilly and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Northwest winds 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and turning colder. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and still cool. Highs in the low to mid 40s.