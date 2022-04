EVENING: Some Clearing. Chilly with Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 7:36

OVERNIGHT: Gradual Clearing. Chilly with Lows 39-45 (North to South…Around 42 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:00

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny (Some Clouds Early East). Breezy & Chilly with Highs 59-62. Winds NW 10-20

TUE NIGHT: Clear with Scattered Frost Late. Cold with Lows 35-39.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Cool with Highs 62-67. Winds V 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart