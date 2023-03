EVENING: Mainly Clear. Cold with Temps Falling thru the 30s. Sunset 6:59

OVERNIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy. Very Cold with Lows 20-25. Sunrise 6:57

SATURDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds (Flurries Possible Mainly Northeast of Evansville in the Morning). Very Windy & Very Cold with Highs 35-40. Winds W/NW 20-30

SAT NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Winds Diminishing with Frigid Lows of 19-21.

SUNDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny. Very Cold with Highs 39-41. Winds NW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart