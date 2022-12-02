Wind ADVISORY for the Northwest Half of the Tri-State until 3am Saturday​​

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers. Very Windy (Gusts 30-40 mph) & Mild with Temps in the 50s. Sunset 4:31

OVERNIGHT: Scattered Showers (Thunder Possible Across Western Kentucky) Ending then Some Clearing towards Daybreak. Very Windy (Gusts 35-45 mph) & Not too Cold with Lows 27-50 (Northwest to Southeast…38-40 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:49

SATURDAY: Clearing. Winds Diminishing with Highs 42-49 (Northwest to Southeast…45-46 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NW 10-25

SAT NIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Cold with Lows 21-25.

SUNDAY: Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun from North to South. Highs 45-47. Winds NE/S 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart