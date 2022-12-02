Wind ADVISORY for the Northwest Half of the Tri-State until 3am Saturday​
EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers.  Very Windy (Gusts 30-40 mph) & Mild with Temps in the 50s.  Sunset 4:31
OVERNIGHT:  Scattered Showers (Thunder Possible Across Western Kentucky) Ending then Some Clearing towards Daybreak.  Very Windy (Gusts 35-45 mph) & Not too Cold with Lows 27-50 (Northwest to Southeast…38-40 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:49
SATURDAY:  Clearing.  Winds Diminishing with Highs 42-49 (Northwest to Southeast…45-46 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NW 10-25
SAT NIGHT:  Increasing Clouds.  Cold with Lows 21-25.
SUNDAY:  Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun from North to South.  Highs 45-47.  Winds NE/S 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart