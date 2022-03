MONDAY: Mostly clear early, then clouds increase through the afternoon. Windy and warmer with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. South-southeast winds 10-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with showers and t-storms arriving after 2am. Lows in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with waves of rain and storms likely. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain showers becoming more scattered. Warm overnight lows near 50.