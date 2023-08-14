EVENING: Clearing with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers South & East of Evansville Ending Early. Temps Falling thru the 70s. Sunset 7:45

OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Lows 62-65. Sunrise 6:05

TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds from the North (More Clouds Along & North of the Ohio River where a Spotty Shower is Possible). Breezy & Pleasant with Highs 74-85 (Northwest to Southeast…76-81 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W/NW 10-20

TUE NIGHT: Clearing. Cool Lows of 59-60.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mild Highs of 78-84 (82-83 in the Evansville Metro). Winds N 5-10

