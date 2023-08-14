EVENING:  Clearing with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers South & East of Evansville Ending Early.  Temps Falling thru the 70s.  Sunset 7:45

OVERNIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Lows 62-65.  Sunrise 6:05

TUESDAY:  Increasing Clouds from the North (More Clouds Along & North of the Ohio River where a Spotty Shower is Possible).  Breezy & Pleasant with Highs 74-85 (Northwest to Southeast…76-81 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W/NW 10-20

TUE NIGHT:  Clearing.  Cool Lows of 59-60.

WEDNESDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Mild Highs of 78-84 (82-83 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds N 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart