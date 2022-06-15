Excessive Heat WARNING for Most of Tri-State until 8pm Thursday​​

EVENING: Mainly Clear. Very Warm with Temps Falling into the 80s. Sunset 8:15

OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Very Warm with Record Warm Lows of 76-78 (Evansville Record: 76 – 1952). Sunrise 5:27

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with Isolated Showers/T’Showers. Very Hot & Very Humid with Highs 93-98 (Heat Index 100-110). Winds WSW 5-15

THU NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers/Storms Moving in towards Daybreak (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Along & North of the Ohio River). Very Warm with Lows 72-76.

FRIDAY: Few Showers/Storms in the Morning (Isolated Severe Storm Possible), then Gradual Clearing. Breezy, Hot, & Humid with Highs 88-84 (Northeast to Southwest…Around 91 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/N 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart