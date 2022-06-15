Excessive Heat WARNING for Most of Tri-State until 8pm Thursday​
EVENING:  Mainly Clear.  Very Warm with Temps Falling into the 80s.  Sunset 8:15
OVERNIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Very Warm with Record Warm Lows of 76-78 (Evansville Record: 76 – 1952).  Sunrise 5:27
THURSDAY:  Partly Cloudy with Isolated Showers/T’Showers.  Very Hot & Very Humid with Highs 93-98 (Heat Index 100-110).  Winds WSW 5-15
THU NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers/Storms Moving in towards Daybreak (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Along & North of the Ohio River).  Very Warm with Lows 72-76.
FRIDAY:  Few Showers/Storms in the Morning (Isolated Severe Storm Possible), then Gradual Clearing.  Breezy, Hot, & Humid with Highs 88-84 (Northeast to Southwest…Around 91 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/N 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart