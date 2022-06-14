Excessive Heat WARNING until 8pm Wednesday​​

EVENING: Clear. Very Warm with Temps Falling into the 80s. Sunset 8:14

OVERNIGHT: Clear. Very Warm with Record Lows of 74-77 (Evansville Record: 76 – 1991). Sunrise 5:27

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Very Hot & Humid with Near Record Highs of 97-100 (Evansville Record: 100 – 1952…Heat Index 105-115). Winds SSW 5-15

WED NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Very Warm with Record Lows of 73-76 (Evansville Record: 76 – 1952).

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Very Hot & Humid with Highs of 94-99 (Heat Index 100-110). Winds WSW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart