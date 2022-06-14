Excessive Heat WARNING until 8pm Wednesday​
EVENING:  Clear.  Very Warm with Temps Falling into the 80s.  Sunset 8:14
OVERNIGHT:  Clear.  Very Warm with Record Lows of 74-77 (Evansville Record: 76 – 1991).  Sunrise 5:27
WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Very Hot & Humid with Near Record Highs of 97-100 (Evansville Record: 100 – 1952…Heat Index 105-115).  Winds SSW 5-15
WED NIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Very Warm with Record Lows of 73-76 (Evansville Record: 76 – 1952).
THURSDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Very Hot & Humid with Highs of 94-99 (Heat Index 100-110).  Winds WSW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart