EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Very Warm with Temps Falling into the 80s. Sunset 8:14

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Very Warm with Record Lows of 78-80 (Evansville Record: 76 – 1994). Sunrise 5:27

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy, Very Hot, & Very Humid with Record Highs of 97-100 (Evansville Record: 96 – 1920…Heat Index 105-115). Winds SSW 10-20

TUE NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Very Warm with Record Lows of 73-77 (Evansville Record: 76 – 1991).

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Very Hot & Humid with Near Record Highs of 95-99 (Evansville Record: 100 – 1952…Heat Index 100-110). Winds SSW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart