FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, extremely hot and very humid. Highs 95-100, with heat index readings 105-115. Spotty t-storms are possible late.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Spotty storms fade away. Staying warm and very humid. Lows in the low to middle 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and very humid. Highs in the low 90s. Spotty t-storms possible.