EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Patchy Light Rain/Drizzle.  Not too Chilly with Temps Falling to Around 50.  Sunset 4:31

OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Patchy Fog.  Not too Chilly with Lows of 41-45.  Sunrise 6:48

SATURDAY:  More Clouds than Sun.  Highs 50-57 (Northwest to Southeast…54-55 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NW/NE 5

SAT NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers After Midnight.  Not too Chilly with Lows 37-40.

SUNDAY:  A Few Showers Early then Clouds Giving Way to Sunshine.  Windy & Mild with Highs 53-58.  Winds SW 15-25

