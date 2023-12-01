EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Patchy Light Rain/Drizzle. Not too Chilly with Temps Falling to Around 50. Sunset 4:31
OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds with Patchy Fog. Not too Chilly with Lows of 41-45. Sunrise 6:48
SATURDAY: More Clouds than Sun. Highs 50-57 (Northwest to Southeast…54-55 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NW/NE 5
SAT NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers After Midnight. Not too Chilly with Lows 37-40.
SUNDAY: A Few Showers Early then Clouds Giving Way to Sunshine. Windy & Mild with Highs 53-58. Winds SW 15-25
