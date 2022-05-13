EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Warm with Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 7:52

OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing. Mild with Lows 60-68 (East to West…64-65 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:40

SATURDAY: More Clouds than Sun with a Few Showers/T’Showers, Increasing Later in the Afternoon (Isolated Severe Storm Possible). Warm with Highs 80-84. Winds SW 5-10

SAT NIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storms Ending in the Evening, then Clearing. Mild with Lows 59-63.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm with Highs 80-85. Winds V 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart