EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Warm with Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 7:52
OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing.  Mild with Lows 60-68 (East to West…64-65 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 5:40
SATURDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with a Few Showers/T’Showers, Increasing Later in the Afternoon (Isolated Severe Storm Possible).  Warm with Highs 80-84.  Winds SW 5-10
SAT NIGHT:  Scattered Showers/Storms Ending in the Evening, then Clearing.  Mild with Lows 59-63.
SUNDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Warm with Highs 80-85.  Winds V 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart