EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Not too Chilly with Temps Falling into the 40s.  Sunset 5:34

OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Not too Cold with Lows 38-42.  Sunrise 6:33

TUESDAY:  Sunshine with Some Clouds (Mainly Early & Late).  Not too Chilly with Highs 51-58 (Northeast to Southeast…Around 55 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds V 5-15

TUE NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Developing Mainly After Midnight (More Numerous North of the Ohio River).  Warm with Evening Lows of 46-52 (Northeast to Southwest…49-50 in the Evansville Metro), then Temps Rising thru the 50s Overnight.  

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers/T’Showers Early North of I-64, then More Developing Later in the Afternoon (More Numerous North & West of Evansville).  Very Windy & Very Warm with Record Highs of 71-76 (Evansville Record: 72 – 2017).  Winds SSW 20-30

