EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Not too Chilly with Temps Falling into the 40s. Sunset 5:34

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Not too Cold with Lows 38-42. Sunrise 6:33

TUESDAY: Sunshine with Some Clouds (Mainly Early & Late). Not too Chilly with Highs 51-58 (Northeast to Southeast…Around 55 in the Evansville Metro). Winds V 5-15

TUE NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Developing Mainly After Midnight (More Numerous North of the Ohio River). Warm with Evening Lows of 46-52 (Northeast to Southwest…49-50 in the Evansville Metro), then Temps Rising thru the 50s Overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers/T’Showers Early North of I-64, then More Developing Later in the Afternoon (More Numerous North & West of Evansville). Very Windy & Very Warm with Record Highs of 71-76 (Evansville Record: 72 – 2017). Winds SSW 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart