Frost ADVISORY 2am to 8am Saturday
EVENING: Mainly Clear. Cold with Temps Falling thru the 40s. Sunset 7:13
OVERNIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy with Some Frost Developing. Cold with Lows 32-36. Sunrise 6:34
SATURDAY: Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers (Thunder Possible) After Noon Mainly North of the Ohio River followed by Some Clearing. Breezy with Highs 56-61. Winds SE/SW 10-20
SAT NIGHT: Mainly Clear with Scattered Frost After Midnight. Cold with Lows 34-39.
SUNDAY: Sunshine with Increasing Clouds Late. Highs 59-65 (Northeast to Southwest…63-64 in the Evansville Metro). Winds WSW 5-10
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart