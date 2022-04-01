Frost ADVISORY 2am to 8am Saturday​
EVENING:  Mainly Clear.  Cold with Temps Falling thru the 40s.  Sunset 7:13
OVERNIGHT:  Becoming Partly Cloudy with Some Frost Developing.  Cold with Lows 32-36.  Sunrise 6:34
SATURDAY:  Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers (Thunder Possible) After Noon Mainly North of the Ohio River followed by Some Clearing.  Breezy with Highs 56-61.  Winds SE/SW 10-20
SAT NIGHT:  Mainly Clear with Scattered Frost After Midnight.  Cold with Lows 34-39.
SUNDAY:  Sunshine with Increasing Clouds Late.  Highs 59-65 (Northeast to Southwest…63-64 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds WSW 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart