Frost ADVISORY 2am to 8am Saturday​​

EVENING: Mainly Clear. Cold with Temps Falling thru the 40s. Sunset 7:13

OVERNIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy with Some Frost Developing. Cold with Lows 32-36. Sunrise 6:34

SATURDAY: Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers (Thunder Possible) After Noon Mainly North of the Ohio River followed by Some Clearing. Breezy with Highs 56-61. Winds SE/SW 10-20

SAT NIGHT: Mainly Clear with Scattered Frost After Midnight. Cold with Lows 34-39.

SUNDAY: Sunshine with Increasing Clouds Late. Highs 59-65 (Northeast to Southwest…63-64 in the Evansville Metro). Winds WSW 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart