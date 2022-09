FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with spotty light showers during the afternoon and evening, best chance north of Evansville. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Spotty showers possible. Mostly cloudy, not as cool. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Morning showers end, then gradual daytime clearing. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Lows around 60.