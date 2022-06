SUNDAY: A few early showers and storms give way to midday sunshine. Then showers and storms redevelop, mainly over western Kentucky. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Northwest winds 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly clear, cooler and less humid. Lows around 60. North winds 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler and pleasant. Highs 80-85. Breezy north winds 5-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 50s to around 60.