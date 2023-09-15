EVENING:  Clear.  Temps Falling into the 60s.  Sunset 6:58

OVERNIGHT:  Becoming Partly Cloudy.  Cool Lows of 51-57 (East to West…53-54 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:33

SATURDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Highs 74-83 (Northwest to Southeast…80-81 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NE 5-10

SAT NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers Mainly After Midnight.  Lows 54-59.

SUNDAY:  Some Clearing with a Few Showers.  Highs 69-81 (East to West…77-78 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart