EVENING: Clear. Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 6:58

OVERNIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy. Cool Lows of 51-57 (East to West…53-54 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:33

SATURDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Highs 74-83 (Northwest to Southeast…80-81 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NE 5-10

SAT NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers Mainly After Midnight. Lows 54-59.

SUNDAY: Some Clearing with a Few Showers. Highs 69-81 (East to West…77-78 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart