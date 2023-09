SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s to around 60. Light northwest winds around 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds early, then partial clearing during the day. Isolated showers are possible. Highs in the mid to upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Northwest winds 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly clear overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Morning clouds give way to sunshine during the afternoon. Highs 75-80.