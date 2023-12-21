EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Temps Falling into the 30s. Sunset 4:34

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 31-36. Sunrise 7:03

FRIDAY: Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers Moving into Areas Mainly North & West of Evansville. Mild with Highs 52-57. Winds S 5-15

FRI NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Increasing then Ending by Daybreak. Warm with Lows 40-47 (East to West…42-45 in the Evansville Metro).

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Showers. Mild with Highs 53-60 (Northeast to Southwest…Around 58 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart