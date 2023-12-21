EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Temps Falling into the 30s.  Sunset 4:34

OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 31-36.  Sunrise 7:03

FRIDAY:  Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers Moving into Areas Mainly North & West of Evansville.  Mild with Highs 52-57.  Winds S 5-15

FRI NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Increasing then Ending by Daybreak.  Warm with Lows 40-47 (East to West…42-45 in the Evansville Metro).

SATURDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Showers.  Mild with Highs 53-60 (Northeast to Southwest…Around 58 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S 5-15

