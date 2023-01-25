EVENING:  Cloudy with a Few Flurries.  Temps Falling thru the 30s.  Sunset 5:05

OVERNIGHT:  Cloudy with a Few Snow Showers (Dusting Possible).  Lows 23-30 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 28 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:59

THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with a Few Snow Showers Mainly East of US 41 during the Morning.  Breezy & Cold with Highs 31-35.  Winds W 10-20

THU NIGHT:  Some Clearing.  Lows 20-26 (Northwest to Southeast…25-26 in the Evansville Metro).

FRIDAY:  Clouds Increasing.  Very Windy with Highs 37-47 (Northwest to Southeast…44-45 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/SW 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart