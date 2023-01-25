EVENING: Cloudy with a Few Flurries. Temps Falling thru the 30s. Sunset 5:05

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with a Few Snow Showers (Dusting Possible). Lows 23-30 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 28 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:59

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Snow Showers Mainly East of US 41 during the Morning. Breezy & Cold with Highs 31-35. Winds W 10-20

THU NIGHT: Some Clearing. Lows 20-26 (Northwest to Southeast…25-26 in the Evansville Metro).

FRIDAY: Clouds Increasing. Very Windy with Highs 37-47 (Northwest to Southeast…44-45 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/SW 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart