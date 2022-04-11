EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Few Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible – Highest Chance Southwest of Evansville).  Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 7:23
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Diminishing.  Not too Chilly with Lows 49-59 (North to South…54-58 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:49
TUESDAY:  Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun After Noon with Spotty Showers.  Breezy & Mild with Highs 70-75.  Winds E/S 10-20
TUE NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms After Midnight (Isolated Severe Storm Possible).  Windy & Warm with Lows 60-63.
WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Storms in the Morning (Isolated Severe Storm Possible) Diminishing After Noon, then Increasing Again Later in the Afternoon/Evening when a Strong/Severe Storm is Likely.  Very Windy & Mild with Highs 70-76 (Northeast to Southwest…72-73 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S 20-30

