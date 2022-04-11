EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Few Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible – Highest Chance Southwest of Evansville). Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 7:23

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Diminishing. Not too Chilly with Lows 49-59 (North to South…54-58 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:49

TUESDAY: Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun After Noon with Spotty Showers. Breezy & Mild with Highs 70-75. Winds E/S 10-20

TUE NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms After Midnight (Isolated Severe Storm Possible). Windy & Warm with Lows 60-63.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Storms in the Morning (Isolated Severe Storm Possible) Diminishing After Noon, then Increasing Again Later in the Afternoon/Evening when a Strong/Severe Storm is Likely. Very Windy & Mild with Highs 70-76 (Northeast to Southwest…72-73 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart