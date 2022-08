SUNDAY: Showers and t-storms possible, mainly east and southeast of Evansville. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s across Kentucky, mid to upper 80s for Illinois and Indiana.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partial clearing. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A less-humid high in the low 80s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and pleasant. Lows in the lower 60s.