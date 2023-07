SATURDAY NIGHT: T-storms diminish overnight. Partly cloudy with lows around 70.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered t-storms developing into the afternoon. Some could be strong to severe. Very humid highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partial clearing overnight. Lows 65-70.

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Isolated t-storm is possible, otherwise dry and quiet. Highs in the upper 90s.