Freeze WARNING 9pm to 9am​​

EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Very Cold with Temps Falling into the 30s. Sunset 6:10

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Very Cold with Lows 28-31. Sunrise 7:02

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy (More Clouds East/More Sun West). Windy & Cold with Highs 50-53. Winds NW/W 15-25

TUE NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Very Cold with Lows 27-30.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy & Cold with Highs 51-55. Winds W/SW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart