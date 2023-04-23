Frost ADVISORY from 1am to 9am Monday across Most of the Tri-State with a Freeze WARNING for Dubois & Perry Counties along with the US 50 Corridor to the North​​

EVENING: Gradual Clearing. Cold with Temps Falling thru the 40s. Sunset 7:33

OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear with Widespread Frost Likely. Cold with Lows 31-36. Sunrise 6:03

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. Chilly with Highs 58-61. Winds NW/NE 5-15

MON NIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Chilly with Lows 35-41 (East to West…38-40 in the Evansville Metro).

TUESDAY: Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun with Spotty Showers Mainly North of I-64 Late. Cool with Highs 62-65. Winds SE/E 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart