TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers overnight, mainly along and east of US 41. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

MONDAY: Morning showers east diminish shortly after daybreak. Mostly cloudy, chilly and breezy. Highs 55-60, north-northwest winds 10-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Overnight lows in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine. Slightly warmer with highs in the mid 60s.