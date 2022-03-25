EVENING:  Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers North & East of Evansville. Breezy with Temps Falling thru the 40s.  Sunset 7:07
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 31-34.  Sunrise 6:44
SATURDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Very Windy & Cold with Highs 44-52 (Northeast to Southwest…48-49 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W/NW 20-30
SAT NIGHT:  Becoming Partly Cloudy.  Very Cold with Lows 24-28.
SUNDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds (More Clouds Southwest/More Sun Northeast).  Cold with Highs 45-48.  Winds NNW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart