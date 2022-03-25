EVENING: Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers North & East of Evansville. Breezy with Temps Falling thru the 40s. Sunset 7:07

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 31-34. Sunrise 6:44

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Very Windy & Cold with Highs 44-52 (Northeast to Southwest…48-49 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W/NW 20-30

SAT NIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy. Very Cold with Lows 24-28.

SUNDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds (More Clouds Southwest/More Sun Northeast). Cold with Highs 45-48. Winds NNW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart