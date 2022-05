EVENING: Cloudy with Scattered Showers. Breezy & Cool with Temps 60-55. Sunset 7:46

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Ending. Breezy with Lows 50-54. Sunrise 5:47

SATURDAY: Gradual Clearing from Northwest to Southeast. Breezy & Cool with Highs 65-71 (Southeast to Northwest…67-68 in the Evansville Metro). Winds N/NE 10-20

SAT NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Lows 47-49.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs 72-75. Winds E 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart