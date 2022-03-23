EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Ending from Southwest to Northeast.  Winds Diminishing with Temps 50-45.  Sunset 7:05
OVERNIGHT:  Some Clearing Mainly Along/South of the Ohio River.  Lows 37-41.  Sunrise 6:47
THURSDAY:  Becoming Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers Developing (Best Chance North of the Ohio River).  Windy & Chilly with Highs 47-54 (Northwest to Southeast…51-52 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/W 15-25
THU NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Showers.  Lows 37-42.
FRIDAY:  Some Clearing After Noon from West to East with Spotty Showers.  Breezy with Highs 51-58 (East to West…55-56 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart