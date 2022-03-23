EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Ending from Southwest to Northeast. Winds Diminishing with Temps 50-45. Sunset 7:05

OVERNIGHT: Some Clearing Mainly Along/South of the Ohio River. Lows 37-41. Sunrise 6:47

THURSDAY: Becoming Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers Developing (Best Chance North of the Ohio River). Windy & Chilly with Highs 47-54 (Northwest to Southeast…51-52 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/W 15-25

THU NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Showers. Lows 37-42.

FRIDAY: Some Clearing After Noon from West to East with Spotty Showers. Breezy with Highs 51-58 (East to West…55-56 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart