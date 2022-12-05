EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Light Rain/Drizzle/Fog. Not too Cold with Near Steady Temps in the Low-Mid 40s. Sunset 4:30

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Light Rain/Drizzle/Fog (Possibly Dense). Mild with Near Steady Temps in the Low-Mid 40s. Sunrise 6:52

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Light Rain, Increasing Later in the Afternoon (Thunder Possible Mainly Along/South of the Ohio River). Mild with Highs 52-64 (Northwest to South…57-60 in the Evansville Metro). Winds ESE 5-10

TUE NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers Ending. Warm with Lows 42-56 (Northwest to Southeast…48-50 in the Evansville Metro).

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Showers. Mild with Highs 55-65 (Northeast to Southeast…56-59 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NW 5-10

