EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Light Rain/Drizzle/Fog.  Not too Cold with Near Steady Temps in the Low-Mid 40s.  Sunset 4:30
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Light Rain/Drizzle/Fog (Possibly Dense).  Mild with Near Steady Temps in the Low-Mid 40s.  Sunrise 6:52
TUESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Light Rain, Increasing Later in the Afternoon (Thunder Possible Mainly Along/South of the Ohio River).  Mild with Highs 52-64 (Northwest to South…57-60 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds ESE 5-10
TUE NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers Ending.  Warm with Lows 42-56 (Northwest to Southeast…48-50 in the Evansville Metro).
WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Showers.  Mild with Highs 55-65 (Northeast to Southeast…56-59 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NW 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart